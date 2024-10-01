Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

