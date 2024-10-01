Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $82.32.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.