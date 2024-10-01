Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

