Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $406.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.77 and a 200 day moving average of $407.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

