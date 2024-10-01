Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,531,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,665,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Price Performance

Veren stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 2.16. Veren Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Veren had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $852.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Veren Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0834 dividend. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

