Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 69.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 16,416.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 295,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 293,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

