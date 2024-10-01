Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,523 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

