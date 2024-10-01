Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 410 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $376,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,196. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.