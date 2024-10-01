Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049,807 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 575,059 shares of company stock worth $49,882,706. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Okta Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

