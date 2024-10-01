TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,402,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 590% from the previous session’s volume of 637,673 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRTX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 154.59 and a current ratio of 154.59. The company has a market cap of $666.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,852,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 697,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 273,086 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 218,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

