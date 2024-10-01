TRON (TRX) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $11.00 billion and approximately $453.10 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,604,306,386 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

