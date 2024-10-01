Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $269,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,508,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $886.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $871.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.