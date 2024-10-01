Truist Financial Corp Sells 27,228 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $280,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after acquiring an additional 631,811 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $220.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.19 and a 200 day moving average of $207.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

