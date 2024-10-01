United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3-$30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.90 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.800 EPS.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

