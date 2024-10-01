UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.98 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for about $7.81 or 0.00012727 BTC on exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $52.98 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Get UNIUM alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.49 or 0.00263215 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 7.92381962 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,077.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.