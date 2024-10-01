Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Upwork Trading Down 0.9 %

Upwork stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,489. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.