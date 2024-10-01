Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VYM stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $128.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

