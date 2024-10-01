Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $243.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $244.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

