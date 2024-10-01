Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $632,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $283.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.34. The firm has a market cap of $424.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

