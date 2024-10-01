Venom (VENOM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $173.62 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Venom has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $173.62 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00262084 BTC.

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,239,519,956 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,239,389,969.23 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.10090068 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,354,002.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

