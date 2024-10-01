Verge (XVG) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $60.62 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,734.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00520537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00237718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00074402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

