Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Position Trimmed by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $10,535,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.3 %

WFRD stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WFRD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFRD

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.