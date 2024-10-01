WHY Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One WHY token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WHY has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. WHY has a market cap of $93.24 million and $13.47 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00261485 BTC.

WHY Token Profile

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000024 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $15,425,804.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

