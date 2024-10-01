Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Woodward worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth $399,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Woodward by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 634,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,679,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

