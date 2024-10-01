Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 118,623 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

