Xponance Inc. Has $450,000 Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,564,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after acquiring an additional 821,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 502,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

BPMC opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,384.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock worth $5,315,236 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

