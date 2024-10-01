Xponance Inc. Has $501,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 and sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.