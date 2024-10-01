Xponance Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8,211.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 45,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

