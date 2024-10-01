Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Freshpet by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.8 %

FRPT stock opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $144.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.