Xponance Inc. Sells 124 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 503.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after buying an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 77.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 128.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

Shares of RH stock opened at $334.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.62. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $354.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

