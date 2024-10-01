Xponance Inc. Sells 17,317 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,471.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,160 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,619,000. Delta Global Management LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 1,911,221 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $14,026,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of ZI opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

