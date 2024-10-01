Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.81 and a 52-week high of $133.64.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,743,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,226,511.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $343,708.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,226,511.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,562. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.