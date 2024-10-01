Zcash Market Capitalization Achieves $434.32 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $434.32 million and approximately $63.87 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.60 or 0.00043784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

