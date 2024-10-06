42-coin (42) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.05 Million

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $25,052.57 or 0.39975796 BTC on major exchanges.

related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00107485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

