Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95.42

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Aion has a total market cap of $868,484.39 and $95.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Aion alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00070359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,024.18 or 0.39816503 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.