Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $15.81 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00042871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,282,751,837 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

