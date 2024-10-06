Apollo Currency 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.93 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00043028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

