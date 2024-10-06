ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0379 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. ASD has a market cap of $25.02 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03796878 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,252,938.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

