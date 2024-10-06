AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.67 Billion

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $65,710.11 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for $859.65 or 0.01371721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

