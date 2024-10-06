BarnBridge Price Tops $1.53 on Major Exchanges (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. BarnBridge has a market cap of $14.82 million and $1.03 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002434 BTC on exchanges.

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,710,622 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

