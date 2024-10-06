BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $62,712.88 or 1.00017210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $778.82 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00056225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,950.36049456 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

