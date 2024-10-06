BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading Up 579.5% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 45.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 579.5% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $189.88 million and approximately $536.98 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00252100 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.

BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.

December, 2021:

With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

