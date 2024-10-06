Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $60.14 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $60.14 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

