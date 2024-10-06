Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Reaches $102.61 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $102.61 million and $5.56 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Get Coin98 alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.