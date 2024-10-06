Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.4 %

CPRT opened at $52.90 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

