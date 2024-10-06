Dero Market Cap Reaches $18.68 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $9,108.52 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Dero alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,702.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.31 or 0.00515637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00107369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00236707 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00073857 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.