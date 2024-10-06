Efforce (WOZX) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Efforce has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $1,247.63 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

