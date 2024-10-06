Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $25.71 or 0.00041050 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $706.71 million and $11.75 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC.
Elrond Profile
Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,484,559 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.