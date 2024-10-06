Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $25.71 or 0.00041050 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $706.71 million and $11.75 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,484,559 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

