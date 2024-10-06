Gifto (GTO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.86 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,040,000,000 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain solution introduced in 2017, focusing on digital gifting through blockchain presents like NFTs, including e-cards, generative art, and red envelopes. While the specific founders are not mentioned, the platform is designed to combine the gifting experience with blockchain technology’s benefits. The native token, $GFT, is used for various purposes within the Gifto ecosystem. It allows users to stake and earn rewards, facilitates trading and investments through the Gifto Wallet, and enables creators to monetize their NFTs in the Gifto Store. Additionally, $GFT plays a role in charity, with a portion of its annual inflation donated to Binance Charity to support education and combat poverty. This makes $GFT a versatile token within Gifto’s platform, serving multiple functions from staking to social responsibility initiatives.”

