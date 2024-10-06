Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.50 million and $87,817.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,669.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00516168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00107485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00029945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.51 or 0.00235377 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00074099 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

